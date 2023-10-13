Discovering Hidden Hubs: Kickstarting Your Hobbies in Saddleworth

SADDLEWORTH, with its rich history and picturesque landscapes, is a treasure trove for enthusiasts keen to take up new hobbies.

From Pilates to painting or martial arts to music making; Saddleworth is brimming with places and opportunities that cater to myriad interests.

We also acknowledge that, whether it’s due to the cost of living, time constraints, or difficulties in getting out and about; heading out to a group or class isn’t possible for everyone. With this in mind, we’re also bringing you some of the best online classes, courses and tutorials.

Music

If you’re looking to stretch your vocal cords, Saddleworth Music Society is always looking for new members to take part in their shows and concerts which take place throughout the year. It’s a friendly environment and members are very welcoming so don’t be put off if you’re feeling a little rusty!

If you’re more of an instrumentalist as opposed to a vocalist, Saddleworth Guitar Tuition is a great place to start. Also, check out Shaw Music School in Oldham which, in addition to lessons, offers GCSE and A-level qualifications in various musical disciplines.

Of course, music isn’t just about going to the odd gig, learning an instrument or playing the occasional show in front of a faithful fan base. For some, the real magic is in songwriting and producing, which has historically been a less accessible pursuit. Finding people with the expertise to learn from and affording the necessary equipment or studio hire required to practice used to be a major challenge.

Manchester, renowned as the home to many iconic bands over the years, is hardly far away and has plenty to offer in terms of music opportunities. But Saddleworth’s musicians may find it quite the slog to travel regularly for rehearsals, lessons or gigs. Luckily, with online platforms and courses, musicians have the flexibility to enjoy their musical interests without having to spend a pretty penny on constant commuting.

These days, artists can hone their craft online and develop their skills from home, by using platforms like Pirate Studios, which offers online course to learn music production online. Industry-standard tutors will cater to all skill levels, from beginners to semi-pros, so don’t worry if you don’t know your ProTools from your Cubase.

Art

Not far from Saddleworth is the Oldham Gallery, which offers a huge selection of classes in various artistic disciplines. Budding artists can take up lessons in everything from life drawing to watercolour or learn a new skill such as batik or printmaking.

For a more relaxed environment, keep an eye out for events courtesy of Saddleworth Group of Artists, which was founded back in 1950. The group of 40-strong art aficionados frequently gather and arrange exhibitions to platform prizeworthy work. In addition, there’s the Saddleworth Arts Club, which has been around for a whopping 57 years.

Like with the in-person classes, there are plenty of online platforms to choose from, depending entirely on how formal you want your learning to be. Courses can be costly, but you’re guaranteed to learn a lot and get plenty of feedback on your work.

If want something more relaxed and aren’t looking for feedback on your friezes, there are literally thousands of free YouTube videos with step-by-step tutorials that you can do in your own time, at your own pace.

Sport and fitness

Saddleworth Leisure Centre has a well-equipped gym and a range of classes for all abilities and fitness levels. If you have mobility issues or joint pain, classes like aquacise are a great opportunity to benefit from some gentle exercise. Alternatively, if you’re a honed and toned athlete, head straight for the spin studios and the HiiT training sessions!

There are plenty of online yoga, Pilates and general keep-fit classes offering the perfect workout from the comfort of your own home. There’s the option of subscribing to and paying for a series of classes which can be tailored to your specific needs, or alternatively, platforms such as PopSugar Fitness or Yoga with Adrienne are great for dipping in and out of and are free of charge.

Whether you’re a retiree with plenty of newly found free time to spend or just looking to get out of the house for a couple of hours a week, learning a new skill or taking up a hobby is always going to be an enriching experience. The hardest part will be deciding whether to dust off your decks, pick up a paintbrush, or get back on the bike!

