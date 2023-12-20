Discovering Saddleworth’s Natural Charms: A Guide to Safe Hiking and Cycling In The Area

AS Saddleworth residents, you already know that we’re blessed to be nestled in the picturesque Pennines.

It’s a haven for those of us seeking escape, especially exploring the numerous hiking and cycling trails.

While there’s always some level of risk to these activities, in rural areas like those around Saddleworth, the likelihood of accidents occurring while in isolation is higher, and access for emergency services sometimes more difficult.

Whether you love rambling around Saddleworth Moor or the tranquil Dove Stone Reservoir, we’re compiling a simple guide for those looking for adventure, and how to stay safe in our picturesque county.

Diggle Trails and Dove Stone Reservoir

We’re all familiar with the Diggle Trails, a network of diverse landscapes, including woodlands and open moorlands. Go one better and hike to the Dove Stone Reservoir which is incredibly quiet, especially in the winter months, with crystal-clear waters surrounded by hills. You can choose from a variety of trails that cater to different difficulty levels, ensuring there’s something for everyone here.

Of course, you should always consider letting people know you’re going there, especially if going alone as the area is somewhat remote. Apps like WhatThreeWords are fantastic resources recognised and used by emergency services that make geolocation much easier for them, without relying on an unbroken or highly accurate internet connection.

Dovestone Edge and Alderman’s Hill

For the avid hiker seeking elevated vistas, Dovestone Edge is a must. The panoramic views from this vantage point are truly awe-inspiring, even award-winning. Lots of people like to take on the challenge of Alderman’s Hill, standing tall at over 1,500 feet. While not a particularly dangerous hike, bear in mind that accidents on your way up here might not be easily dealt with by emergency services. Try and take basic, common-sense precautions where you can in this remote area.

Saddleworth Moor and Delph Donkey Trail

Cyclists love Saddleworth Moor, giving than a chance to take on undulating terrains on and off the road. For a family-friendly cycling experience, the Delph Donkey Trail, a former railway line, winds through picturesque villages, offering glimpses of Saddleworth’s rich industrial heritage. It does, however, put you in direct contact with traffic, which brings us to our next point.

Navigating Safety Amidst Adventure

Whether it’s checking weather conditions (we have typically British, changeable conditions to contend with), ensuring you have the appropriate gear, and informing someone of your planned route and expected return time – best safety practice isn’t rocket science. It’s a case of thinking ahead of likely challenges and acting accordingly.

However, accidents can and do happen, as a result of other people’s decisions. This is sometimes something you can’t entirely remove the risk of, sadly. In the unfortunate event of serious injuries, particularly those with lasting impacts, the hospital isn’t your only port of call. You’ve got rights, too and understanding them matters. Serious injuries can result in long-term treatment, with the mental toll often incurring the highest costs.

PTSD can severely impact your quality of life. From a legal perspective, a claim absolutely takes into account these kinds of issues. Treating them correctly is paramount, when failing to can lead to a condition worsening. Securing yourself some compensation, especially for major cases like PTSD compensation claims is critical for those without financial means to do so. Not to mention, it’s your legal right to pursue having those costs covered. Be aware of your options for pursuing compensation, whether through insurance or advice; it serves as a means to balance out these situations, aiding in the road to recovery.

