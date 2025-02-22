Disruption expected in Grasscroft as century-old pipes are replaced

RESIDENTS and commuters in Grasscroft are being given advance notice for significant disruption as Cadent Gas prepares to replace over 120-year-old pipelines along two key roads in the area.

Starting from Wednesday, February 26, the works, deemed ‘high impact’ by Transport for Greater Manchester, will commence on Oldham Road before moving to Oaklands Road.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place during the initial phase of the project.

The project, part of a broader £80 million investment aimed at enhancing gas infrastructure across the North West, involves replacing more than 300 metres of deteriorating pipelines.

Cadent Gas has highlighted the critical need for these replacements to mitigate gas leak risks and minimise supply interruptions.

The works are scheduled to be completed within three weeks, with traffic management in place from 7am to 7pm daily.

For more information on the project and real-time updates, visit Cadent Gas.

