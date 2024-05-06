Dive into new ‘Wild Water’ feature documentary at Millgate

DIVE in and enjoy a new feature documentary about cold water swimming on the big screen in Saddleworth along with the chance to quiz the producer.

‘Wild Water’ is the new offering from Paper Vision Films and explores Gaddings Dam’s cold water swimming community, home to the highest beach in England.

The film tracks the landscape and the people as they use the restorative powers of cold water to reconnect with their mental health, identity, nature and each other.

The dam is a reservoir hidden in the West Yorkshire moors 780 feet above sea level, posing a steep 20-minute trek up a snaking footpath for those drawn to its beauty in all seasons.

This strip of sand acts as a magnet to a vibrant community of swimmers, day-trippers, walkers, livestock, bikers and runners.

Hardened locals brave the wind, rain and snow to wild swim for escape, comradeship, to keep the black dog at bay or just for the sheer thrill and spiritual release.

As the water envelops their body, all experience the same visceral hit, taking away everything except the moment; time stops, and the world is at peace.

The showing at Millgate Arts Centre in Delph will be held on Friday, May 17 hosted by Saddleworth Film Society as a fundraiser for the centre.

The event starts at 7.30pm with the film followed by a by Q&A session with producer Peter Jenkinson.

Find out more and book tickets online: https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/events/wildwater/

