Diverse quartet will be on song at Millgate Arts Centre

SADDLEWORTH Concerts Society’s season continues with a performance by a diverse quartet passionate about making classical music inclusive and accessible.

Since forming at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) in October 2021, the Aestus String Quartet have established themselves as a dynamic ensemble recognised for their warmth and sensitive approach to music.

The name ‘Aestus’ is Latin for sea tide, inspired by the opening of one of the staples in their repertoire called Benjamin Britten’s String Quartet No.2.

The quartet consists of violinists Leda Mileto and Christopher Karwacinski, Beth Willett on the viola and cellist Clara Hope Simpson.

The Aestus have recently been appointed Studio Quartet at the RNCM and are 2023/24 Britten Pears Young Artists.

Among their other performances this season will be in conjunction with organisations such as Ilkley Concert Club, Winchester Chamber Music Festival, Grantham Music Club, Tickhill Music Society and First Light Festival.

During the 2022/23 season, the quartet made appearances at series including Southwell Music Festival, Enys Chamber Music Festival in Cornwall, the BBC Philharmonic Young Artist at Bridgewater Hall, Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre, and Lymm Chamber Music.

Mentored by a host of international artists, the Aestus are recipients of the RNCM Weil Prize, finalists in the RNCM Christopher Rowland Ensemble of the Year Prize among others, and members of Chamber Studio UK’s inaugural Hans Keller Forum in 2022/23.

Founded in 1975 by Roger Tanner, the Saddleworth Concerts Society programmes four concerts per season, featuring classical music and more.

The Aestus String Quartet are coming to Millgate Arts Centre in Delph on Wednesday, February 21. Doors open at 7pm ahead of a 7.30pm start.

Details about tickets can be found at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/t-pqopdel

You can also find out more about Saddleworth Concerts Society here: https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/saddleworth-concerts-society/

