Dobcross Beer Festival to delight with line-up of ales, food and music

THERE will be beer, music, food, crafts and more beer at a special two-day family-friendly event in Dobcross.

Dobcross Beer Festival returns for a second year at Dobcross Band and Social Club, on Platt Lane, on Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16.

There will be five brews showcased in the main hall from Phoenix Brewery, Millstone Brewery in Mossley, Wakey Wakey Brew Co in Rochdale, We Are Wolf Brewing and Ossett Brewery.

Other local ales will be available at the bar along with a special beer brewed for the occasion – DobX Silver Brew.

The beer is a collaboration ale with Riverhead Brewery to mark Dobcross Silver Band’s 150th anniversary celebrations this year.

Food will be available, including an outdoor BBQ on both days from 1pm, along with a selection of indoor craft stalls, and tombolas raising money for the club’s bands.

Entertainment across the two days will include:

Saturday, November 15

1pm – Dobcross Silver Band

4pm – Dobcross Brass Monkeys

6pm – Where the Deer Go Music

7pm – Madame Claude DJ Set

Sunday, November 16

1pm – Dobcross Youth Band

4pm Kyla Brox

Adele Taylor, who has been steward at Dobcross Band and Social Club for 18 months, said: “The club is doing great and it’s good to see it thrive.

“This event is more about raising the profile of the club in the community than making money.

“We’ve got a great line up and beers and entertainment, and it’s a family friendly event.

“We’re excited to showcase the DobX Silver Brew, which is a nod to the band’s 150 years. It was really interesting going over to help and try it out.”

There will be free entry to the event, which runs from 12noon to late.

For more information call 01457 873741 or 07734 257634.