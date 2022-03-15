Dobcross company K&M Global donates ambulance to Ukraine aid appeals

DOBCROSS-BASED company K&M Global is offering a helping hand in response to appeals for aid during the conflict in Ukraine.

The company, which specialises in national and international trading of truck and van parts, has donated an ambulance which is now on its way to Eastern Europe.

It is filled with emergency medical equipment and other humanitarian aid which was all donated after K&M Global put out a call for support.

Rick Suthers, the company’s Sales Director, explained: “Nathan Evans of Trafford Council contacted us to see if we could help out with an ambulance to travel in a convoy to Ukraine and of course we said we would do gladly.

“We decided we would donate a Renault Master ambulance and fill it with emergency medical equipment and other humanitarian aid.

“We reached out for donations and had a lot of support from business partners and friends so were able to fill it.

“We delivered the ambulance to Nathan and Laura Evans in Cheshire, who are driving south in the northern convoy to join the southern convoy of the Global Outreach Doctors, led by Khaled El Mayet.

“There are seven ambulances in the convoy and they will travel to Dover, across to Calais and then drive across Europe to hand over on the Poland-Ukraine border.

“We’re very pleased to help and will be staying involved, and we are hoping to send another ambulance in the next convoy.”

• K&M Global, headed by Steven Dronsfield, was launched in 2017 and trades with all makes, models and high volumes of vehicles and parts. For more information visit the company website at www.kmgloballtd.com

