Dobcross defibrillator given improved housing in phone box

A VITAL defibrillator that can be accessed by people in Dobcross has been given a new housing thanks to a councillor’s donation.

The potentially life saving device, housed in a phone box on the corner of Ladcastle Road, now has a wooden frame and its surroundings are in much better condition.

And now 17-year-old Teddy Royle, who originally put it in when he was just 10, did the honours by installing the £380 equipment after Cllr Luke Lancaster paid for it from his ward monies.

His grandfather Paul Clegg, of Dobcross Village Community (DVC), said: “We were fundraising at the DVC, it’s just four pieces of wood stuck together but it cost £380!

“I happened to mention it to Luke and he said, ‘I’ve got some money left in my allocation. How much do you need?’

“When we told him, he said, ‘Right, I’ll transfer the £380 or you.’

“I ordered this but the weather was awful, so it was in my garage for six months!

“This has been my baby project. We could’ve employed a joiner but I was told, ‘I’m free let’s do it.’ It took about four hours to put in.

“It’s brand new hardwood and it’s from ten same company that supplies BT, so it should be good for 25 years or so.

“And the phone box itself is all cast iron, so it’s important the door is in good shape.”

Paul may be logged as the guardian of the defibrillator but other members of the community pay their part in making sure it is in good working order.

He added: “It has been used. You phone 999 and they say ‘Go to the phone box and this is the code.’

“So it’s important to make sure it’s in working order. Fortunately, a lady who lives nearby comes down every week to make sure it is.”

DVC was instrumental in adopting the phone box and making sure the defibrillator was housed in it.

But Cllr Lancaster believes keeping it on the street and nit letting it to rack and ruin has other benefits.

He said: “We tried to get some action through Saddleworth Parish Council’s asset management committee but I know this has been a pong running project and we were keen to see some progress.

“We’ve tried to get the historic assets, like phone boxes and old gas lamps, preserved and it’s good people in the community are doing some of the hands-on work.”

*PAUL and the DVC are on the lookout for volunteers who are willing to help make sure the defibrillator and others in the area are in working order. Anyone interested can contact Paul by calling 07791 303479.

