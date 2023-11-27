Dobcross pupils get creative to raise school funds

PUPILS in a Saddleworth village have been engaging in a wide range of activities to raise money for their school.

The children of Holy Trinity in Dobcross got into full swing to support a Sponsorship Week recently, organised by the school’s friends’ group.

Year Four pupils William Russell and Jacob Taylor raised £305 by getting dressed up to run 5k around Dovestone Reservoir, while Oran Hanson in Year Five raised £70 by reading over 40 books

in one half-term.

In total, pupils raised a fantastic £2,941 towards funding resources and experiences for their school on Delph New Road.

For prospective parents wishing to view the school, an Open Day will be taking place on Wednesday, December 6.

Anyone wishing to attend should call the school’s office on 01457 872 860 to book a slot, either between 10am and 11am, 1.30pm and 2.30pm or 4pm and 4.30pm.

