Dobcross Silver Band celebrates 150 years with two special events

A LANDMARK 150 years of music, contests and competitions is being celebrated by Dobcross Silver Band.

The now world-famous band was founded in 1875 and has a tradition for developing musical talent and performing quality music in the community and beyond.

To mark the special anniversary, the band, which is based at Dobcross Band Club on Platt Lane, is holding two special concert events, which all are welcome to attend.

On Saturday, March 29 is an evening of music with the band and special guest soloist Mike Cavanagh, solo baritone with Black Dyke Band, at Holy Trinity Church, Dobcross (7.30pm).

Mike played for a number of years with Dobcross Silver Band and has since become one of the most talented young musicians in the country

Tickets cost £8 and are available from Dobcross Band Club, Village Store (on re-opening) or from Andy Black, Band Chairman.

Then in November the band will stage a Gala Concert at Uppermill Civic Hall, joined by Dobcross Youth / Training Bands and Dobcross Brass Monkeys.

This event will showcase the range of talent which continues to be developed and nurtured in Dobcross.

During the year there will be the usual full programme of activities, including all the popular favourites, prestigious contests such as the Buxton Festival, and of Whit Friday.

Andy Black, Band Chairman, said: “Please come and support the band as we celebrate this major landmark and help us ensure we can continue to prosper well past 150 and preserve its legacy for future generations.

“The Silver Band has prevailed over so many years, performing at the very top levels of brass banding and also experiencing several low points when its future has been in doubt, even quite recently.

“Since current Musical Director Jason Smith arrived in 2019 the fortunes of the band have been transformed, with the highlight being crowned 4th Section National champions in 2022, and we have continued to win trophies regularly since then.

“We have also enjoyed great success in recent years in the Whit Friday Band Contests, one of which is held in our village.

“We also host top level visiting bands at our club each month under the ‘Showcase Brass’ initiative to help ensure our club remains the home of all that is best in brass banding.”

The band welcomes players of all ages and has overseen the development of many talented individuals, many reaching elite levels.

Find out more about Dobcross Silver Band on their website or Facebook page.

