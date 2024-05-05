Dobcross youngsters perform at Derbyshire bandstand

A CANCELLED coach didn’t stop a determined group of Saddleworth youngsters from heading to the Peak District to perform a two-hour concert.

Dobcross Youth Band performed a varied programme of music at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens recently, as part of the Bands On The Bandstand events taking place on Sundays until early September.

Their repertoire included traditional marches such as William Rimmer’s Slaidburn; contemporary brass pieces such as Starlight by renowned Scottish composer Alan Furnie; more popular hits such as Seven Nation Army and Blame It On The Boogie, before finishing with Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

Not allowing an unexpected change in transport to put pay to the day, around 30 band members – thanks to parents scrambling to ferry kids there – made the trip to Derbyshire along with musical director James Atkins to ensure the show would go on.

The sun came out and so did the crowds, as the band were watched by a hardy contingent of day trippers.

Dobcross Youth Band is back in the rehearsal room gearing up for the biggest event of the brass band calendar – Whit Friday on May 24.

The annual celebration marks the start of a busy weekend for the band, which will also be performing for runners taking part in the Great Manchester Run on May 26, when they will also be manning a water station outside Old Trafford.

People can find out more about the band on their Facebook page here.

