Don’t stop – enter Indy competition to win chance to see Fleetwood Bac

IT is more than just a rumour – Fleetwood Bac are heading to Oldham next month to bring one of the world’s most iconic rock bands to life.

While you will have to go your own way to get to the venue and, thanks to the Independent and promoter MP Promotions, one reader and guest can win tickets to the show.

A letter ‘M’ away from superstardom and a life of luxury maybe but Fleetwood Bac have carved out their own niche as one of Britain’s leading tribute bands.

Over the last few years they have received rave reviews from the UK’s leading Fleetwood Mac fan sites, the official Stevie Nicks website and from audiences as far afield as Dubai, St. Tropez, the Cayman Islands and Monte Carlo.

The group has also been recognised alongside the Bootleg Beatles and the Counterfeit Stones and even earned a tribute from original group founder of Mac, Mick Fleetwood.

Mick said: “Keep up the good work. Much luck.” Martin Celmins, biographer of original member Peter Green, added: “Stevie looks fabulous, Lindsey’s act is well sussed, Mick is entertaining to watch throughout and Christine is unbelievably accurate.”

The Bac play Oldham Coliseum on Friday, September 3. Their show focuses on the ‘Rumours’ era of the band, also features several songs from the Peter Green days and some of Stevie Nick’s biggest solo hits, in a theatrical two-hour show, including costume-changes and an acoustic section.

If you aren’t fortunate enough to win our competition then tickets costing £20 in advance plus booking fee are available via the website.

To try and win a pair of tickets answer the following question and send your answer with your name and a contact telephone number to competitions@localcommunications.co.uk

Rumours was released in 1977 and is one of the best-selling albums of all time. But what was the name of Fleetwood Mac’s follow-up album?

A) Task B) Tusk C) Tyskie

Answers to reach us by Friday, August 27, 2021. The judges’ decision is final.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

