Don’t Trash Oldham: free pest control service goes live

OLDHAM Council is now offering a free pest control service to residents who own their own homes, and those living in private rented accommodation.

A new service has been introduced after listening to residents – some who were struggling to pay for the cost of getting rid of vermin.

The free service covers all pests that are a risk to public health, such as rats, mice, cockroaches, bed bugs and fleas, inside properties.

As part of the move the council is also creating four new jobs.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “In 2021 I launched Don’t Trash Oldham as I know clean and tidy neighbourhoods are a priority.

“In the last two years it has been a great success.

“As leader one of my main priorities is making the borough cleaner and greener and a big part of that includes expanding the work of Don’t Trash Oldham to benefit more people.

“Over the last few years councils across the country have experienced an increase in call outs to deal with pests, a lot involving rats.

“A lot of that can be attributed to the pandemic. The closure of food businesses during lockdown meant rats shifted to more residential areas.

“The pandemic also hit households hard money-wise and a lot are still recovering. Sadly some of our most vulnerable residents do not have the money to get rid of pests so by making the service free we are helping them out.

“To help stop the spread of infestations, we urge people to make sure they are doing their bit by disposing of their waste properly.”

The pest control team offers a service for common pest problems, for domestic and commercial customers.

Depending on the severity of the infestation, more than one treatment may be required. For every service request you will receive up to three visits.

If you live in social housing then your registered landlord is responsible for pest control.

To contact the pest control team, or to find out more, visit www.oldham.gov.uk/pestcontrol

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

