Double delight for Saddleworth at STARS School Travel Awards

THERE was double delight as Saddleworth School scooped two awards at the prestigious STARS School Travel Awards.

The Diggle-based school took part after their Youth Travel Ambassadors earned Modeshift STARS accreditation for outstanding efforts in promoting walking, cycling, and other forms of sustainable travel on the journey to school.

Out of all the schools across the country, Saddleworth School was one of only 140 schools selected for the national honour.

The students attended a ceremony on-line alongside other nominated schools and were thrilled to win the ‘School of the Local Authority’ and ‘School of the Region’ awards.

As winners of the ‘School of the Region’ they will now represent the region at the National STARS School Travel Awards event in London next March.

The school said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Saddleworth School have won two prestigious STARS School Travel Awards.

“Congratulations to all the students involved for all their hard work and to Mrs Reece, Mr Saxon and Mr Phillips for their support and dedication to active travel.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

