Double delight for Saddleworth School’s RL team

SADDLEWORTH School is two wins from two as it goes for rugby league glory.

The Diggle establishment’s year seven side made light of inclement weather, which may have made flowing action difficult, as it defeated Wigan’s St Edmund Arrowsmith 22-0.

The school which produced three current Super League stars – Salford’s Joe Burgess, Hull KR’s Oliver Gildart and Wigan Warriors new boy Luke Thompson, who played in Australia’s NRL – had no answer to Saddleworth.

Now one more win, against St Helens’ Rainford High, will see the side secure top spot in its North West Counties Cup group.

That would guarantee a home tie as the competition progresses to the knock-out stages.

Try doubles from Harry Thompson and Bobby Talbot – who was named player of the match, plus two goals from George Wilson and one from Mikey Lyons made sure of success at Churchill Playing Fields.

And proud teacher Gary Melling said: “This was a fantastic team performance considering the difficult playing conditions due to inclement weather.”

