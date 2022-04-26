Dovestone hosts ‘Discover Sailing Day’

DOVESTONE Sailing Club is hosting a ‘Discover Sailing Day’ on Saturday, May 7.

This is part of the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Discover Sailing www.rya.org.uk/start-boating/discover-sailing initiative.

It is your chance to get out on the water with an experienced sailor and see if the sport appeals to you.

If you have walked around the reservoir and thought it would be fun to get out on the water, now’s your opportunity.

To book a place contact club commodore Andrew Robinson: andrew.j.robinson@arcadis.com

If, after ‘dipping your toe in the water’, pun intended, you would like to take it a stage further there are a handful of places left on the weekend May 21/22 RYA Dinghy Level 1-2 training course.

Level 1 is an introduction to sailing dinghies for complete beginners, covering everything you need to know to get afloat under supervision. Level 2 builds your confidence and develops skills.

By the end of this course, you will be a competent sailor in light winds.

