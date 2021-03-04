Dovestone WI’s Fabric into Food initiative serves up £11,000

DOVESTONE Women Institute’s fundraising for foodbanks has now topped a tremendous £11,000 and counting with the help of the generous community.

The group launched their ‘Fabric into Food’ initiative last year, making reusable face coverings which are available for a small donation – but raising a huge amount overall.

Every penny has been turned into food for struggling families and local foodbanks across the community.

The cotton face coverings are available in both adult and children sizes (plus hard of hearing stickers) for a minimum £2 donation at the local stockists or online:

Members have also been liaising with Age Concern to help people during lockdown with their shopping, prescriptions, or just offer a friendly voice for a chat.

If you’d like any help, please send them a message on their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the group’s monthly meetings continue to take place on Zoom, and the special guest at their January meeting was rugby legend Kevin Sinfield.

Kevin spoke about his recent 7-in-7 marathon challenge for his friend Rob Burrows and for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, which raised £2.7 million.

Members heard about his strong friendship with Rob and watched the seven-minute marathon documentary, which was an inspirational and emotional experience.

You can still donate online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sinfield-7-in-7 or www.mndassociation.org

For more information about Dovestone WI, their meetings, guest speakers and activities, visit

www.dovestonewi.com or their Facebook page.

