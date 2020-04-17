Dr Kershaw’s Facilities Officer releases poem to rally nation and support NHS during COVID-19

PART-TIME poet Paul Barnes, who is Facilities Officer at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, has written a poem to help rally the nation and show support for the NHS during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Paul has been particularly inspired by the bravery of his sister Jenny Smith, a National Health Service (NHS) frontline keyworker, as well as his fellow colleagues at the hospice in Royton.

He wrote the poem to show his love and respect for all the work they are doing at this difficult time and he also touches on the importance of the public staying home to help save lives and protect the NHS.

The poem, simply titled, COVID-19, reflects on the impact the virus has had on daily life for all, highlighting the unsung heroes the country has become reliant on.

Paul’s thoughtful poem was made public for the first time on Thursday, April 16 on Dr Kershaw’s Hospice’s social media pages at 8pm as the community again showed its support of NHS staff and keyworkers.

He said: “Working in the Hospice environment I have always had admiration and respect for my colleagues and my sister.

“Given the current situation I thought it was only right to put into words how much society appreciates all their effort and commitment during this time while highlighting the importance of people in our community and beyond following Government guidelines so together we can beat this.”

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in a peaceful and homely environment. Find out more on their website: https://www.drkershawshospice.org.uk

COVID-19

By Paul Barnes

It started out in China

It killed without a care

We all got told to stay at home,

But we didn’t and had a mare.

We passed it round between us

We sweated, touched and coughed

Infection carried on and on

Even though our hands were washed.

Isolated in our homes,

We couldn’t go to work,

An outside trip was once a day

Driving us berserk.

We couldn’t see our family

We couldn’t see our friends

We couldn’t congregate in groups

It drove us round the bend.

We’d go to the supermarket

And stand six feet apart

Better than six feet under

The depth of a shopping cart

But sacrifices had to be made

To help in times of strife

So up stepped a group of heroes

From varied walks of life

It wasn’t the chief executives

Or the multi-millionaires

It was the normal people in our towns

That showed they really cared.

The doctors and the nurses

The delivery women and men

The cleaning staff and the shop workers

And even the man in Number 10.

One thing’s for sure, we’ll come out of this,

But our numbers will be less

But let us not forget their souls

And give them each a bless.

Let’s pass this on as a ray of hope

Steadfast in our aim

We will not be beaten by this disease

We will not play its game.

Come on now team lets stick together

Let us not digress

Stay at home, help saves lives

And protect the NHS.

