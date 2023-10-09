Dr Kershaw’s Golf Cup raises over £6,500 to support hospice patients

FUNDRAISERS at this year’s Dr Kershaw’s Golf Cup teed off to raise just over £6,500 to support the hospice’s patients and their families across the borough.

The annual Golf Day on Friday, September 15 saw 18 4-ball teams take to the green at Crompton and Royton Golf Club.

The day started with breakfast and a shotgun start before a round of 18 holes, followed by halfway house refreshments, a buffet meal, prize presentation and a raffle, with the top prize of a 40” JVC Smart TV.

Eleanor Sloan, Fundraising Events Lead at Dr Kershaw’s said: “We were thrilled with the success of our second annual golf day, and the generosity of those who attended and supported the event.

“The sun shone as 18 teams competed on the beautiful course in the hope of winning the coveted silver trophy. The event overall raised over £6,500 which is just incredible!

“Thank you also to our main event sponsor, Roma, and our hole sponsors Dobcross Band Club and Lift Services Ltd.

“Thank you to Crompton and Royton Golf Club for their support with the day, to Fest Events for their fantastic catering and to every person and company who donated raffle prizes which were used on the day to raise vital funds. Thanks also to our wonderful volunteers who supported with the event!”

The winning team – Team Mulligan captained by John Igoe – lifted the trophy and werealso presented with vouchers for each player. The second placed team also received an accolade and vouchers.

John said: “It was an absolute pleasure to lift the Dr Kershaw’s Cup with Team Mulligan. We were confident going in and we played really well together on the day.

“The event was brilliantly organised and we had a great time supporting a wonderful charity and a worthy cause, we’ve already spoken about coming back next year to defend our trophy!”

To see all the photos from the day, visit the Hospice’s Facebook page: @drkershawshospice

The Hospice will hold the Golf Day again in 2024. The date is to be confirmed and registration is not yet open, but if you would like to register your interest contact their Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984 or fundraising@drkh.org

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas in a peaceful and homely environment.

As an independent Hospice and a registered charity, Dr Kershaw’s is one third funded by the ICS (Integrated Care Systems) but the majority of its £4.7m annual budget is supported by fundraising activities, donations, legacies, income from the Hospice shops and revenue from the Hospice Lottery.

Find out more on their website: https://drkershawshospice.org.uk

