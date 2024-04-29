Dr Kershaw’s Hospice launches action-packed fundraising golf day

AN ACTION-PACKED day of sport and fundraising is in store for golf enthusiasts as the Dr Kershaw’s Cup returns.

This year’s event takes place at Crompton and Royton Golf Club on Friday, September 13 to raise funds for patient care across the community provided by Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

The Royton-based hospice is looking for 4-Ball teams to take part in the day, which runs from 8.30am to 5pm, with the cost of a team priced at £200.

Participants will play 18 holes of competitive golf and additional challenges, as well as enjoying a breakfast sandwich and hot drink on arrival and a presentation and buffet to complete the day.

Alice Entwistle, Dr Kershaw’s Fundraising Events Lead, said: “We are thrilled to be holding our Golf Day once again. It has become a staple feature in our events calendar and offers an alternative way for people to come together and support their local hospice.

“We can’t wait for the day and hope to see as many teams as possible taking part, all with the chance of lifting the Dr Kershaw’s Cup 2024.”

Crompton and Royton Golf Course measures 6,208 yards and offers a balanced test which will stretch the better player while fully playable for those of more modest ability.

The half-way house will be open on the day, with refreshments available in lieu of a donation to Dr Kershaw’s, and there will also be a fundraising raffle and drinks available from the Golf Club’s bar.

Last year’s event saw 18 teams compete to be crowned the Dr Kershaw’s Cup Champions.

John Igoe, who captained last year’s winning team, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to lift the Dr Kershaw’s Cup with Team Mulligan.

“The event was brilliantly organised and we had a great time supporting a wonderful charity and a worthy cause. We are looking forward to coming back this year to defend our trophy.”

Wiggett Homes is the headline sponsor for this year’s event after their former Managing Director Phil Wiggett received care from the hospice in his final days.

Sam Wiggett, Wiggett Homes’ Managing Director, said: “Wiggett Homes is pleased to be the main sponsor of the Dr Kershaw’s Golf Day 2024.

“The help and support Dr Kershaw’s offer patients and their families is second to none. My sister and I, the owners of Wiggett Homes, saw this first hand when our father sadly passed away last year.

“We will be forever grateful to Dr Kershaw’s, particularly the Hospice at Home service, for making our father as comfortable as possible in his final days.

“We hope all participants have a good round and the fundraising target is met from this event to support more patients.”

Dr Kershaw’s is also looking for hole sponsors at a cost of £50 per hole, putting the sponsor’s logo in a prime position for players to view around the course.

For more information email the Hospice’s Fundraising Team at fundraising@drkh.org.uk or call 0161 624 9984.

To find out more or to register for the Golf Day visit www.drkh.org.uk/golfday or call the Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984 or email fundraising@drkh.org.uk

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and surrounding areas.

As an independent Hospice and a registered charity, the majority of its £5.3m annual budget is supported by fundraising activities, donations, legacies, income from the Hospice shops and revenue from the Hospice Lottery.

A team of dedicated clinical staff, including doctors, nurses, health care assistants and care givers, support patients in the Inpatient Unit and Wellbeing Centre (day patient facility), along with supporting patients in the community through their Hospice at Home service and Caring Hands, the Hospice’s domiciliary service.

Find out more on their website: drkershawshospice.org.uk

