Dr Kershaw’s Hospice needs you!

DR Kershaw’s Hospice is appealing for healthcare professionals based in Oldham to help in its time of need.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospice, based on Turf Lane in Royton, is in urgent need of support in several areas to boost services and continue providing excellent end of life care.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice is calling for anyone with a nursing or healthcare professional background to help and is seeking nursing staff (Healthcare Assistants and Staff Nurses) to support a range of services, with roles being offered on a shift by shift basis.

The hospice is also asking for members of the public who have recently left a healthcare organisation to consider putting themselves forward to help.

Adele Doherty, Clinical Matron, said: “Dr Kershaw’s has over the past 30 years earned an excellent reputation in Oldham for providing high-quality patient care and family services.

“Working for Dr Kershaw’s is a labour of love which means you can make a meaningful difference to the lives of patients and their loved ones within our local community at a time where they need support the most. ”

Any applicants that are interested are asked to email recruitment@drkh.org.uk for an application form.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in a peaceful and homely environment. The hospice requires £9,000 per day to continue providing care free of charge to patients.

DR Kershaw’s Hospice has postponed its Hospice to Hospice Walk because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Events Fundraiser Grace Carr said: “Regretfully we have, along with fellow hospice Springhill, made the decision to postpone this year’s walk which was due to take place April 26.

“We know this news will be disappointing to many but we are hoping that we can still run this event later on in the year so members of the community can walk in memory of their loved ones and still support the Hospice.”

The hospice will be notifying participants that have already signed up for this year’s event in due course.

Its walk and talk sessions along with their bereavement cafe are also cancelled until further notice.

If anyone has any questions please contact the fundraising team on 0161 624 2727 or via email: fundraising@drkh.org.uk

For more information about the hospice, visit the website: https://www.drkershawshospice.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Print

