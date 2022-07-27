Dr Kershaw’s relaunch Golf Day

DR Kershaw’s Hospice have set a new date for their Golf Day, The Dr Kershaw’s Cup, in September to raise vital funds for patient care.

The event was originally due to take place in May has been relaunched by the Royton-based Hospice for later in the year.

It will enable golf enthusiasts to enjoy an action-packed day of golf while also raising vital funds for patient care across the local community.

Taking place at Crompton and Royton Golf Club on Friday, September 16 from 10am–6pm, it promises to be one to remember as well as make a real difference to so many patients and families.

Joanne Sloan, Dr Kershaw’s Chief Executive, said: “We made the decision to relaunch our Golf Day to enable teams to have more time to sign up, and so the event can run to its full potential.

“We hope the event offers an alternative way for people to support their local hospice. We are looking forward to the day and hope to see as many teams as possible taking part, all with the chance of lifting the first ever Dr Kershaw’s Cup.”

The Hospice is looking for 4-Ball Teams to take part, with the cost of a team priced at just £200, which includes 18 holes of golf, a breakfast sandwich and hot drink on arrival and a presentation and buffet to complete the day (players do not need to change for dinner but will be required to change their footwear.)

The half-way house will also be open on the day, with refreshments available in lieu of a donation to Dr Kershaw’s, plus the awards presention will include a raffle in aid of the Hospice and a cash bar.

If you are unable to attend but your business would like to support this new event and Dr Kershaw’s, the Hospice is also looking for hole sponsors.

Hole sponsorship is just £50 per hole and your logo will be in a prime position for each player to view as they play the course.

For more information please email Rebecca Bentham, Director of Income Development and Marketing at the Hospice: rebecca.bentham@drkh.org.uk

To find out more or to register for the Golf Day visit www.drkh.org.uk/golfday or contact the Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984 or fundraising@drkh.org.uk

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas in a peaceful and homely environment.

To find out more visit www.drkh.org.uk or call the Hospice on 0161 624 2727.

