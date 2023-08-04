Dr Kershaw’s Summer Fayre and Mascot Launch a Success

DR Kershaw’s welcomed the community back to the Hospice for their first Summer Fayre in four years.

The Fayre, which took place on July 30, is just one of Dr Kerhsaw’s annual events which enables the Hospice to bring in vital funds for patient care in Oldham, as well as enabling the Hospice to develop their relationships with their many supporters.

The event saw over 500 members of the local community turn out to see the launch of Dr Kershaw’s new mascot and support the Hospice, a place which means so much to those who have had their loved ones cared for by the Hospice Team.

With stalls situated in the Hospice and outside in a marquee, those who attended on the day had the opportunity to take part in an afternoon of family friendly fun; including a raffle, a tombola, name the bear, craft, jewellery, toy and plant stalls, an ice cream van, a face painter, dance performances and tractor and motorcycle displays, not forgetting the launch of their new Hospice Mascot, a loveable dog called Hartley. Attendees were also treated to live music from the Pennine Mencap Rhodes Bank Choir and Arnfield Brass Band, they enjoyed the food on offer including hot dogs,veggie hot dogs, pasties, cakes and even agin cocktail featuring the Hospice’s very own 1989 specialist Gin.

Fundraising Events Lead at Dr Kershaw’s, Eleanor Sloan said: “We are absolutely delighted that our first Summer Fayre since 2019 was a success with around 500 people gathering to see Hartley’s launch, have a gin cocktail, shop for toys and crafts, listen to the live music, or indulge in a brew and a slice of cake! We are thrilled to announce that our Summer Fayre brought in just over £4,300, towards patient care at the Hospice.

We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came out to support the event, we hope you had a lovely afternoon. We would also like to thank our Hospice volunteers, our neighbours and event sponsors, Booth’s Garden Centre, our corporate volunteers from Aviva, Ken Rowlatt, Pennine Mencap Rhodes Bank Choir, Saddleworth Tractor Group, The Navigators Motorcycle Group, Jayne Barnes School of Dance, Charley’s Fantasy Faces, Kershaw’s Krafties, Arnfield Brass Band, Bidfood Royton, Shaw and Crompton Town Crier, Marcus Emms and The Mayor of Oldham, Zahid Chauhan. Your amazing support means so much to our Hospice, our patients and their loved ones across the community.”

Steve Booth, Manager at Booth’s Garden Centre commented: “It was brilliant to see the Hospice so busy on the day and I’m really pleased the event was a success. It means a great deal to support our neighbours and local Hospice.”

Jill Kirkham, Community Fundraising Lead at the Hospice added: “We were delighted to welcome our new mascot, Hartley to the Hospice at our Summer Fayre, he had a great time meeting everyone and joining in with the dancers. He is really excited to be joining the team, meeting the children of the local community, and attending as many events during the year so that he can support our Fundraising Team.”

If you’d like Hartley to attend your event, please contact the Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984 or email fundraising@drkh.org.uk. Hartley plush toys are now available to order from Dr Kershaw’s website at: www.drkh.org.uk/hartley

The next big event at the Hospice will be the Christmas Fayre taking place on Sunday 19th November. Those interested in selling their goods on a stall can find out more at: www.drkh.org.uk/christmasfayre

