Drivers unable to park while Greenfield crossing work is carried out

MOTORISTS in Greenfield face being unable to park on a main road for almost two weeks as crossing work takes place.

A zebra crossing will be placed on Chew Valley Road to help pupils and parents get to and from the pedestrian entrance to St Mary’s Primary School safely.

However, notices have warned no-one – not even blue badge holders – will be able to park on the stretch during the day from Monday, February 13 until Friday, February 24.

Restrictions will be in place from 9am until 5pm each day as a £28,500 scheme designed to help calm traffic speeds and give safe access is completed.

And it is claimed the work will make that stretch, which leads to the junction with the A635 Manchester Road, a ‘safer environment.’

Even though it said no personal injury accidents have been recorded during the last three years, an Oldham Council report backing the work stated: “St Mary’s Primary School no longer has a school crossing patrol and whilst the footway width on the north side has only recently been widened, there is no footway on the south side.

“Recent Government advice has promoted more healthier forms of exercise and encouraged more walking and cycling – the proposed traffic calming measures will moderate traffic speeds making it a safer environment for vulnerable road users.

“School Safety Zone signage is currently in place for St Mary’s School on the Chew Valley Road and Manchester Road frontages.

“However, traffic speeds need to be moderated where pedestrians are crossing, especially as there is no formal crossing point.”

Agencies including Greater Manchester Police and Transport for Greater Manchester had no objection to the proposal.

Neither did Saddleworth South councillor Graham Sheldon, although he believed, ‘a pelican crossing would be much safer, and I know cost more.’

Work on the scheme, which will see a direction sign on Chew Valley Road moved and supplements traffic speed cushions that were installed, is being funded by an Active Travel fund grant.

