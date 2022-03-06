Driving on to bigger things

A MOTHER-AND-SON duo is proving the gamble to set up business on their own was the right decision.

Margaret Woodward and Robert Doe had a decision to make after Healings coach firm was sold on and they were made redundant. After a combined time of 65 years in the coaching industry, Margaret’s 38 years and Robert’s 27, it was a business they knew and loved.

So they opted to take the plunge and go their own way by setting up Roberts Travel – and things could hardly be going better.

Their coach tours are full, school work is busy and customers are delighted.

It was a difficult decision considering Covid-19 restrictions, but they knew the business, so they adopted the adage, ‘Buy a coach and carry on.’

Margaret said: “We have a lot of regular customers who are more like friends.

“They encouraged us by saying: ‘Go on, buy your own coach, we’ll come with you.

“‘We know we are going to have a great holiday with you, staying in super hotels with Robert’s safe driving and you looking after us.

“‘We know that everything is taken care of and we can relax and enjoy.’

“I am so glad we did it and we have no regrets. Our customers like our service and we appreciate our customers’ needs.”

Covid-19 restrictions meant Roberts Travel could not set off immediately but once they were able to, they hit the road and things show no signs of slowing down.

“The first tour we did was in June,” added Margaret. “We did an eight-day tour to Torquay and it was full, with a waiting list.

“We didn’t advertise it either. The word was out that we had started our own business and ‘Roberts Travel’ was up and running. It was all our regular customers, we just called them and said ‘We’ve got a tour on, do you fancy it?’ the overwhelming reaction was, ‘Put us down, we can’t wait.’

“We have now completed about seven other tours around Britain and people are booking tours as soon as we announce them.

“Yes, we were anxious at first, but we had an overwhelming response and the business has grown, thanks to our customer base.

“As I get to talk more to our passengers, I knew what their reaction would be. They said, ‘We don’t care what it’s called. as long as it’s Robert and you, we’ll come with you. We know we’re going to be in safe hands.’

“We both knew it would work and we also knew it would be hard work and it has paid off.”

Now Roberts Travel, based on Higginshaw Lane in Royton, is an established name, tours are becoming more and more frequent, plus school work and private hire – including being a supporters’ coach for Oldham Athletic fans and team coach for Oldham St Annes and Waterhead rugby league teams – is growing.

And the working relationship is blossoming, even though Robert may say differently.

Margaret said: “We get on really, really well. Robert is a bit of a comic, though. Someone said to him the other week, ‘It must be nice working with your mum?’

“He’s very dry and said, ‘Yeah, it’s like walking around all day with a stone in your shoe!’ But that’s his form of affection. Bless him.

“We might have our disagreements but we listen to one another and its working.”

“Now this year we’ve got a tour a month and we are looking forward to expanding our fleet and our business without compromising our service.”

Margaret added that she would like to find more exciting places to visit and that is her mission – anyone with any suggestions for tours is encouraged to visit their website let them know.



• Roberts Travel is based on Higginshaw Lane, Royton. Contact Robert for private hire on 07903 269636 and Margaret for tours on 07758 162982.

You can find them online at www.robstraveloldham.com, on Facebook by searching for roberts travel oldham and on Instagram by looking for robs travel ltd.

