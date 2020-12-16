Dumpers target Saddleworth fly tipping grot spot

A NOTORIOUS fly tipping grot spot has been targeted again by illegal dumpers.

Three separate locations on the A672 Ripponden Road above Denshaw are covered in filthy debris.

The worst spot is close to the moorland route’s junction with the M62 motorway.

Scores of discarded bin liners are clearly visible to motorists, many with the plastic ripped open, spilling their contents onto the grass.

In the other two places, tippers have thrown their debris over dry stone walls.

The incidents have been reported to Oldham Council. The local authority’s website states: “Oldham Council treats fly tipping very seriously, and anyone caught fly tipping will be prosecuted. It is also an offence to give your waste to a person that doesn’t have the proper license.

“It is a serious criminal offence which carries a fine of up to £50,000 or a prison sentence of up to five years.”

*Photos by Trevor Baxter

Share this story: Tweet





Print

