€25,000 boost for Local Communications Limited from Emergency Fund

Local Communications Limited is delighted to have been awarded €25,000 from the European Journalism Covid-19 Support Fund to help us continue to provide important and informative news during the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which runs the Saddleworth Independent, Tameside Correspondent and Shaw, Crompton and Royton Correspondent newspapers, is one of only 57 news organisations in 20 countries across Europe to receive a grant as part of wave 1 of the Fund.

In total 1,857 applications were made, of which 988 were for the Emergency Fund. Local Communications Limited was one of just ten organisations in the UK to successfully apply for the Emergency Fund.

The European Journalism Centre (EJC) is working in partnership with the Facebook Journalism Project (FJP) to provide the grants of €10,000 or €25,000 to address immediate and critical business needs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result of the crisis, Local Communications Limited has suffered a significant drop in advertising revenue, which is the only source of income for free newspapers.

As part of cost saving measures, the paginations of the papers were reduced and some staff members were furloughed while others took pay cuts.

The grant will enable them to start reversing some of these actions so they can continue to produce quality, informative and invaluable community newspapers.

Aimee Belmore, editor in chief, commented: “We’re delighted our application to the Fund was successful. The grant will make a significant difference to our business in these difficult times.

“Despite the coronavirus outbreak, our team was determined to keep producing newspapers and fulfil our duty to provide the local community with news and information.

“We have made many changes and sacrifices to make sure we can achieve this. The grant will give us the financial stability to address these challenges and produce the best product we can.

“It is very gratifying to have been selected as one of just 57 news organisations across Europe to receive this support.”

From working with local businesses, schools, councils and residents, our award-winning products are hyperlocal and highlight important news, issues and stories.

During the coronavirus outbreak, we have also concentrated on providing key information, support and essential advice for businesses and individuals from the government and organisations.

For more information about the Fund, and the other organisations who received Emergency Fund grants, visit: https://europeanjournalism.fund/news/emergency-fund-recipients-wave1-covid19

