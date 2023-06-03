Easy, peasy, lemon squeezy with Simon Wood’s latest recipe

WHISPER it but summer may just be coming, which means glorious puddings could soon be enjoyed in the conditions they deserve.

And what better than a tasty, tangy lemon posset?

As Saddleworth chef Simon Wood’s latest staggeringly simple recipe – for four people – with the Independent shows, it really is easy to make.

Here, he takes you through every step of how to leave your taste buds tickled.

INGREDIENTS

600ml double cream

120g caster sugar

180g lemon juice

METHOD

In a saucepan, heat your cream and sugar together, the mixture needs to boil gently for 90 seconds.

Add your lemon juice and stir.

Pour into four bowls or glasses and store in the fridge for at least two hours.

We told you it was simple!

