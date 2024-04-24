Eid event raises £4,000 to help cancer charity support diverse community

MORE than 200 people came together to raise £4,000 at a special Eid event to showcase the cancer support available from Maggie’s Oldham to the diverse local community.

The event was organised by Maggie’s Oldham, charity board member Muzahid Khan DL and Kashif Ashraf, Oldham President of the GM Chamber of Commerce, to raise awareness of the support available to the area’s Muslim communities.

Maggie’s Oldham, based in the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital, will put the money raised towards supporting people living with cancer, as well as their family and friends.

Those attending the celebrations in The Palm Suite in Chadderton were treated to food, entertainment, a raffle and a live auction with top prizes.

Guests included Greenfield-based Frank Rothwell, owner of Oldham Athletic, and Tameside’s first Muslim Mayor, Councillor Tafheen Sharif.

Muzahid wanted to put on the event to engage the Muslim community with the services on offer at Maggie’s, while also acknowledging the barriers people may face when talking about cancer.

He was inspired to become involved with helping cancer charities after a family member was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Muzahid said: “I am so excited that finally we have organised an Eid celebration event after 30 days of fasting during Ramadan to raise money for Maggie’s Oldham.

“More importantly, the event was to raise the profile and awareness of Maggie’s among South Asian communities in particular here in Oldham.

“We know that Maggie’s is for all communities. However we want to ensure all communication reaches all the diversity of our population.”

Those attending also heard from people living with cancer who have been supported by Maggie’s Oldham, including Numan Ahmed and Stephanie Zulaykha Ekhart.

Numan, who is also the Muslim Chaplain at Royal Oldham Hospital, said: “The Maggie’s Oldham building view gives hope to people with cancer, and when I looked at the view when I was taken ill I would get comfort.

“It gave me hope and confidence, and after my cancer diagnosis I have been able to support cancer patients with empathy.

“They welcome you in such a manner that you feel like you are a king in the building. If you can support and help Maggie’s with prayers and finances then this centre will grow more and more.”

Laura Tomlinson, Centre Fundraising Manager, at Maggie’s Oldham, said: “We have been wanting to organise an Eid event for a long time and we are so grateful to Muzahid and Kashif for making this a possibility.

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended for their wonderful generosity. The majority of our funding comes from voluntary donations and the amount raised will help Maggie’s continue to offer expert cancer care and support to our local community.

“Maggie’s is open to anyone and everyone, with support given by experts in an inclusive, safe and non-judgemental environment. Whatever kind of cancer and whatever stage you are at, we’re here with you.”

Since Maggie’s opened its first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support across the UK that is proven to help people with cancer, as well as their family and friends, take back control.

Maggie’s professional staff include psychologists, cancer support specialists and benefits

advisors.

Maggie’s Oldham has access to interpreters and opportunities for visitors to choose a quiet space for reflection and prayer.

For further information about Maggie’s Oldham visit their website maggies.org /oldham or follow Maggie’s Oldham on social media.

