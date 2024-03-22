Elderly man dies after collision on main road

POLICE have launched an appeal for witnesses after an elderly man sustained fatal injuries in a collision on a main road.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Thursday evening (March 21) that the 81-year-old pedestrian has died in hospital after the collision on Huddersfield Road.

The incident, involving a white Citroen Berlingo, happened at around 3.30pm on Friday, March 15.

Greater Manchester Police say no arrests have been made and are looking for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Aarron Cramer, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this time after a traumatic week since the incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are now in a position to appeal to the local public if they witnessed anything in the lead up to, during or after the incident – especially those driving in the area. Any bit of evidence may help with our investigation.

“We understand this stretch of road has caused concerns and we are continuing to work with the local district and key organisations to ensure road safety remains a priority in helping to reduce fatal and serious collisions.”

Anyone with information – including CCTV or dashcam footage – is asked to get in touch with police by calling 0161 856 4741, quoting incident 2007 of 15/03/2024.

Alternatively, call 101, visit gmp.police.uk or ring independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

