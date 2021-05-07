Election 2021: Saddleworth South seat won by one of borough’s youngest councillors

THE votes are in! Max Woodvine (Con) is now Saddleworth South’s representative on Oldham Council – making him one of the borough’s youngest ever ward councillors.

Cllr Woodvine, 20, who also sits on Saddleworth Parish Council, came out top of the polls with 1,383 votes.

He takes over from Cllr John Hudson (Con), who stands down after nearly 20 years as a borough councillor but will continue on Saddleworth Parish Council.

The votes were: Brian Banawich (Green): 244; Helen Bishop (Ind): 321; Kevin Dawson (Lib Dem): 612; Simon Hodgson (Proud of Oldham and Saddleworth): 425; Stephanie Shuttleworth (Lab): 885; Max Woodvine (Con): 1,383.

