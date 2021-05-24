Elections 2021: New faces take the vote

THREE new faces joined Oldham Council after Saddleworth voters had their say in the local elections.

Conservatives Max Woodvine and Luke Lancaster came out top of the polls in Saddleworth South and Saddleworth North respectively, making them two of the youngest ever borough councillors.

And Mark Kenyon said it was an ‘honour’ to win the seat in Saddleworth West and Lees for the Liberal Democrats, which he clinched by just 42 votes.

The results were announced after a ten-hour overnight count at Oldham Leisure Centre, with the occasion taking longer than usual with Covid restrictions in place.

Cllr Woodvine, 20, also sits on Saddleworth Parish Council and takes over the ward seat from Cllr John Hudson, who is retiring from borough politics after nearly 20 years.

“I am very grateful to the people of Saddleworth for electing Luke and I to be their borough councillors because we’ve worked hard on the Parish Council,” said Cllr Woodvine.

“It’s important to us to be able to continue acting as strong voices, standing up for Saddleworth.

“We will always do what is best for our villages regardless of political opinions – we’ll be putting people first.

“We can’t work miracles but we will always try our hardest and demand a better deal for Saddleworth.

“It’s a shame we can’t serve alongside Cllr Hudson but we will hopefully make him, and everybody, proud.

“I have big shoes to fill but he’s pleased with my result and will be there to provide wisdom, humour and guidance.”

Cllr Woodvine joins Cllr Graham Sheldon and Cllr Jamie Curley, both Conservatives, in representing Saddleworth South.

Cllr Lancaster, 22, is a new representative on Oldham Council after defeating incumbent Garth Harkness (Lib Dem).

He said: “For both Max and I, Saddleworth is and always has been our home. It is a tremendous honour for local people to have entrusted us to serve them on the borough council and we intend to work hard in order to repay that trust.

“While I was out on the campaign trail, many people kindly said how refreshing it was to see a young person get involved in local government.

“Personally, I haven’t ever given a great deal of thought to my age. I think it’s more about the quality of your ideas and the strength of your work ethic rather than how old you may be.

“Our priorities are ensuring Saddleworth residents are listened to on big issues, such as protecting our precious green spaces, and that our villages get good services which represent value for money.

“The campaign was very competitive and I don’t think you can ever expect to win.

“You’ve got to work hard and I’ve tried my hardest these last few years to work on the issues which residents have told me matter most.”

Cllr Lancaster joins Cllr Pam Byrne (Con) and Cllr George Hulme (Lab) in representing Saddleworth North.

Meanwhile, a majority of just 42 votes saw Cllr Kenyon finish ahead of Proud of Oldham & Saddleworth’s Paul Shilton in Saddleworth West and Lees.

“I absolutely know that any area will be improved by having a Liberal Democrat councillor, so I’m happy Grotton, Lees, Springhead are getting another one to work with Cllr Sam Al-Hamdani.

“We’re focussed on quality of life issues – things that are important to residents. So, if it’s getting the streets fixed, trying to clean up litter or organising Neighbourhood Watches, that is the kind of work we do week in, week out to help everyone, no matter how they voted or even if they voted at all.

“I am humbled to be Saddleworth West and Lees’ new councillor. It’s my first time, and it was an honour to get across the finishing line. I want to help and make a difference.

“People want help tacking crime, more opportunities for their children, improvements to poor quality roads, healthcare and housing and providing an area for businesses and jobs to thrive. I want to do my bit to make this happen.

“People see their council tax bill and wonder why there’s pot holes, broken street lights and littering.

“Many of these problems stem from the lack of investment and opportunities in Oldham, so encouraging the spending of every single council pound into our area will mean more jobs, more money and could transform the lives of everyone locally.”

Cllr Kenyon takes over the seat from incumbent Stephen Hewitt (Lab) did not stand in these local elections and is joins Cllr Sam Al-Hamdani (Lib Dem) and Cllr Val Leach (Lab) in representing the area.

Saddleworth Ward Results

Saddleworth South

Brian Banawich (Green): 244

Helen Bishop (Ind): 321

Kevin Dawson (Lib Dem): 612

Simon Hodgson (Proud of Oldham

and Saddleworth): 425

Stephanie Shuttleworth (Lab): 885

Max Woodvine (Con): 1,383

Saddleworth North

Louise Banawich (Green): 255

Chris Green (Reform UK): 29

Connor Green (Lab): 663

Garth Harkness (Lib Dem): 902

Luke Lancaster (Con): 1,316

Gary Tarbuck (Proud of Oldham

and Saddleworth): 562

Saddleworth West and Lees

Tony Cahill (Con): 631

Mark Kenyon (Lib Dem): 975

Ken Rustidge (Lab): 731

Paul Shilton (Proud of Oldham

and Saddleworth): 933

