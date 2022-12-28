Elf-y state for Lees hunt winners

CHILDREN have been rewarded for helping reunite Santa Claus with toys after mischievous elves left them around Lees, Springhead and Grotton.

After they took one of Father Christmas’ sacks and emptied it, an Elf Hunt was launched in the villages.

Kids were asked to help find all the toys and return them to his sack by writing down the name of the toy next to the business they found one in and supply a list by Monday, December 19.

As a thank you, Santa filled three elf goodie bags for lucky children, who were picked out of the prize draw in the annual event, which is run by LSG Business Hub.

This year, the winners were four-year-old Olive, six-year-old Riley and seven-year-old Frankie-Joe after they helped solve the problem after the elves caused chaos. Each were presented their prize by Dean and Kieran from AWC Windows and Home Improvements LTD.

And Santa was more than made up to be reunited with his toys so he could make sure everyone got what they wanted.

