Emergency services tackle moorland fire in Marsden

A FIRE has broken out on Marsden moor this evening (Sunday, April 25) only days after the anniversary of a fire that destroyed over 700 hectares of moorland in 2019.

Emergency services are at the scene on Mount Road close to Redbrook Reservoir.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Crews are currently dealing with a moorland fire – Incident has been made of 10 pumps and 2 Wildfire Units – Fire measuring 200 metres by 200 metres, crews using blowers and beaters to tackle the fire.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Saddleworth Independent will provide more details as we get them.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

