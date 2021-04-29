Enterprising Greenfield business recognised with Queen’s Award

GREENFIELD based glasshouse and greenhouse manufacturer Hartley Botanic has received the royal seal of approval.

Founded in 1938, the Wellington Road business is now the recipient of a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

And while proud of its roots, Hartley Botanic is putting Saddleworth on the global map; recognised in the international trade category for ‘outstanding short-term growth.’ Since 2017, overseas sales have grown by 144 percent.

The US has now overtaken its domestic demand, to become the manufacturer’s dominant market, and the business has subsequently broken into four additional international markets.

Hartley Botanic has sold glasshouses and greenhouses internationally for more than 20 years and has enjoyed a strong following for a number of years in the US, Germany and Scandinavia.

American customers are the latest to fall for the businesses’ quintessentially English-looking Victorian glasshouses and the contemporary modern horticulture range.

The next strongest markets for the business are now Germany, Italy, Ireland and Portugal. The company has also broken into completely new international markets, namely: Italy, Norway, Slovakia and Estonia.

Martin Toogood, Hartley Botanic chairman, said; “From our historic factory, tucked away at the base of the dramatic Pennines’ Chew Valley, our glasshouses are handmade by a local team ready to be shipped across the globe.

“We couldn’t be prouder our glasshouses and greenhouses are now being enjoyed by gardeners worldwide and are thrilled to receive such a prestigious business accolade.

“For many, glasshouses are intrinsically linked to a romantic, comforting notion of Englishness and our 83-year-old business, with its incomparable range and commitment to traditional craftsmanship, is perfectly placed to deliver this.”

Founded by brothers Vincent (RHS fellow) and Norman Hartley, the company was (to its knowledge) the first to develop and make entirely aluminium greenhouse structures, marking a huge improvement on its wood and wrought iron Victorian forerunners.

Since then, Hartley Botanic has built a name and reputation amongst the horticultural elite synonymous with excellence, thanks to its incomparable range, its structurally superior greenhouses which ‘last a lifetime’ and its exceptional service delivery.

In February 2017, Hartley Botanic became the only aluminium glasshouse and greenhouse manufacturer to be endorsed by the RHS.

It is the manufacturer of choice for leading horticulture organisations, institutions and designers in the UK and worldwide with Hartley Botanic commissioned by the RHS, the National Trust, Kew Gardens, Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Massachusetts Horticultural Society, Oxford Botanical Gardens, Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, Blenheim Palace, The Lingholm Estate and Hampton Court Palace…to name a few.

