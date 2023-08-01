Escape to Italy with new novel from global Saddleworth author

A SADDLEWORTH author is helping readers escape to Italy this summer with her uplifting new book.

Phaedra Patrick, whose novels have been translated into 25 languages worldwide, is unveiling her latest work, The Little Italian Hotel, this July.

Sunny, tender and brimming with charm, The Little Italian Hotel explores love, the importance of friendship, and reclaiming the present moment – even if it means leaving the past behind.

Ginny Splinter, acclaimed radio host and relationship expert, prides herself on knowing what’s best for others. So she’s sure her husband Adrian will love the special trip to Italy she has planned for their 25th wedding anniversary.

But when Ginny presents the gift, he surprises her with his own very different plan: a divorce.

Beside herself with heartache, Ginny impulsively goes live on air to invite four heartbroken listeners to join her instead. From hiking the hills of Bologna to sharing a gondola in Venice and dancing until dawn, Ginny and her guests embark on a holiday of full of fun, hope and healing.

The novel’s vivid descriptions of the Tuscan countryside are inspired by Phaedra’s own travels in Rome, Florence, Capri, Sorrento and Lido de Jesolo.

All her books are written in her garden shed, overlooking the beautiful countryside around her home in Saddleworth where she lives with her family.

Her novels include four USA Today bestsellers and ‘Rise and Shine Benedict Stone’ which has been made into a Hallmark movie.

Phaedra has studied art and marketing and worked as a stained glass artist, film festival organiser and communications manager, and now writes full-time.

The Little Italian Hotel is available to buy as a paperback, costing £8.99.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

