Advertisement feature

GET ready for a hoppy celebration!

A ‘Euros-themed’ beer festival is back, and it’s happening at the historic Stalybridge Buffet Bar.

Expect over 30 cask and keg beers, craft brews, real ales and limited edition pours plus an extra bar for maximum ‘beery’ goodness

The event takes place between June 13-16 (all day) at Stalybridge Buffet Bar, Platform 4, Stalybridge Railway Station, Rassbottom Street, SK15 1RF

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print