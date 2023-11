SADDLEWORTH Flower Club invites you to a festive flower arranging demonstration.

‘It’s Christmas’ by Kathleen Williams from Chadderton will be held on Tuesday, November 14, starting at 7.30pm at Friezland Church Hall. There will be a raffle of the flowers afterwards.

Pay on the door, or tickets £12 which includes mulled wine and a mince pie, served from 7pm. All welcome.

