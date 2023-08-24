‘Excellent’ GCSE results for Crompton House

YEAR 11 students at Crompton House CE School in Oldham have excelled themselves this year on GCSE Results Day.

The Shaw-based school, which takes in students from across the borough including Saddleworth, is reporting an “outstanding” set of exam results.

Some 21 per cent of all grades were marked 7 to 9, 61 per cent of all grades were at 5 to 9 and 80 per cent of all grades were at 4 to 9.

The journey in education will continue for many students, with “a significant number” staying on at Crompton House for their sixth form studies.

Among the top achievers included Grace Maddock, who achieved an incredible 10 Grade 9s, while Isabelle Hamer secured five grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and a grade 6.

Emlia Jaskowska got one grade 9, nine grade 8s and a grade 7, Kirsten Bradbury achieved two grade 9s, four grade 8s and four grade 7s, and Jianna Muco opened her envelope to see eight grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Karl Newell, head teacher at Crompton House, said he was “very pleased” to congratulate his students who had achieved “excellent” GCSE results.

He commented: “It was expected that the overall results would be similar to 2019 which was the last year exams were taken before the pandemic.

“Therefore, it is extremely pleasing to report that Crompton House School appears to have achieved results far higher than 2019, with over 78 per cent of pupils achieving a grade 4 or above and 55 per cent achieving a grade 5 or above in both English and Maths.

“The vast majority of subjects show a greater level of attainment compared to 2019 figures and some exceed what they achieved in 2022.

“Overall, a very positive picture so far and lots to celebrate! We are looking forward to seeing many of our students return to Crompton House Sixth Form in September and to hearing how others have been successful in gaining places on various college courses.”

