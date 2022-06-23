EXCLUSIVE: Rolling Stone Sir Mick Jagger pays secret visit to Whit Friday

EXCLUSIVE

A GLOBAL music superstar ‘performed’ a Whit Friday solo spot in Greenfield to the most select of audiences.

And the Independent can now confirm rumours of a visit to Saddleworth by Rolling Stones frontman, Sir Mick Jagger, are true.

Together with partner Melanie Hamrick and five-year-old son Deveraux, Mick visited St Mary’s Church where his grandfather, David Jagger, was organist for more than 20 years.

Asked by Reverend Barbara Christopher whether the skill ran in the family, Mick, 78, sat down with Deveraux in front of the restored instrument.

“It was lovely to see,” said Reverend Christopher. “He has obviously played on a keyboard before and certainly got some tunes out of it. It was a lovely experience.

“I have never really been a Stones fan but even now I am still a little starstruck. Mick was quite quiet but very charming.

“They must have been with us for 30-40 minutes before they asked where they could go on the moors for a walk.”

Before concluding their whistlestop tour, Mick and his family were also shown the brass plaque in church to commemorate his grandfather’s Greenfield association.

It is also understood they went down to Chew Valley Road to see the house where David, also headmaster of St Mary’s C of E Primary School, lived during his stay in the village.

David’s second son, Basil – Mick’s father – was enrolled at St Mary’s School and is said to have excelled at all sports, including gymnastics.

As a headmaster, David was described as “patient and progressive”. Basil, who went on to be known as Joe, attended Oldham Hulme Grammar and also became a teacher.

Mick happily posed for photographs and signed an autograph for church warden Brian Greenwood’s daughter.

The visit, as might be expected of someone of Jagger’s fame, was hush-hush and last minute.

The previous night the Stones had played a concert at Anfield-the band’s first Liverpool show in a half century.

Reverend Christopher was processing in the village Whit Walks when initially approached on Chew Vale and canvassed about the idea.

“A young man said he worked at a hotel in Manchester and that Mick Jagger was interested in coming to look at the church and would it be possible,” she explained.

“I obviously thought it was a wind-up at first but then I spoke to someone else from the hotel and realised it was genuine. We had to keep it secret.

“They arrived about 4pm in a chauffeur driven Mercedes limo accompanied by at least one minder. Myself and Brian were there to welcome them all.

“Whit Friday was so special this year after missing the previous two years due to Covid. But this made it extra special.”

