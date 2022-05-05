Exhibitions on show once more at Millyard Gallery

AN EYE-CATCHING exhibition is returning to the walls of Millyard Gallery in Uppermill for the first time in two years.

‘Printorium’ brings together the work of 14 established artists from around the region as well as London who all share a love of printmaking within their art.

It runs from May 14 to June 4 at the gallery, which is above Star and Bean in The Square, and is their first themed exhibition since the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

The show will feature a wide array of styles and themes where the common link is the use of hand-crafted print mediums such as etching, screenprint, relief lino and woodcuts.

The works on display at the gallery, which is the longest continuous running gallery in Saddleworth, will be on sale.

Everyone is welcome to attend the two-day weekend preview with refreshments on Saturday, May 14 from 10am-4pm and Sunday, May 15 from 12noon-4pm.

Rebecca Whyatt, who runs the gallery, said: “We look forward to seeing old friends and new at the event where you will be able to chat with artists about their work and enjoy the preview experience once again.”

The gallery runs alongside Saddleworth Picture Framing, which provides bespoke services for public, artists and museum quality restoration.

Find out more on their website www.millyardgallery.com or Facebook page.

