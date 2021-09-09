Experience amazing at Lexus Stockport

WELCOME to Lexus Stockport – a purpose-built premium brand dealership that provides a luxurious yet comfortable environment for you to experience the Lexus brand.

For more than 15 years, Lexus has pioneered and perfected electrification, culminating in hybrid and electric cars that are exciting, efficient and durable.

Near-silent engines provide dynamic driving experiences while producing low or zero emissions.

World leading technology makes everything safe, seamless and luxurious. The next generation is here and it feels amazing.

It’s all about choosing the right electrified car for you, whether it is the versatility of a hybrid or the zero emissions and performance of full electric.

A Lexus Self-Charging Hybrid vehicle charges itself as you drive. No plugging in, no compromise.

Whether a UX, NX or RX SUV, an ES or LS saloon, or the LC 500h Coupe, the Hybrid system adapts to your needs and your lifestyle.

Every Lexus delivers legendary craftsmanship and build quality and the highest attention to detail with engineering expertise. The combination of luxury, performance, advanced hybrid technology and low CO2 emissions deliver excellent efficiency and competitive whole life running costs.

Turning to full electric, New UX 300e is the first of its kind to join the Lexus range. No fuel or fumes and up to 196 miles of smooth, blissful driving before recharging either while on the move or at home. The all-electric UX 300e exhilarates from the moment you press ‘power’ and takes you on an effortless journey.

How do you want to feel in your Lexus? We offer a full range of meticulously crafted electrified cars for every lifestyle.

Our experienced team has many years’ experience with the Lexus brand and are well placed to create amazing for every customer.

For more information, contact Lexus Stockport on 0161 475 3631, visit www.lexus.co.uk/stockport. General Manager Fred Goodwin and the team look forward to assisting with any further information you require.

