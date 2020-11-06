Explosive device used in ‘brazen attack’ on Delph Co-op

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after raiders used an explosive device in a “brazen attack” on Delph Co-op late.

Shortly before 11.20pm on Wednesday, November 4, police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary at the shop on King Street.

Three men, who were wielding weapons, forced entry to the store before using an explosive device to steal cash from an ATM machine inside.

A substantial amount of cash was taken and damage was caused to the store front.

All three men are described as wearing dark clothing with hoods, face coverings and gloves. They made off in an Audi S3 heading towards Oldham town centre.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing. No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Detective Constable Sarah Hay, of GMP’s Oldham district, said: “This was a carefully planned and brazen attack in which the offenders showed complete disregard for the property before making off with a quantity of cash.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have any information about this burglary, or anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious to please contact police as soon as possible.”

An eyewitness described hearing a “big explosion” after seeing three people cutting through the store’s blue protective shutters.

He saw the thieves appear to hit a cash machine with hammers prior to the explosion. The villager then said the premises filled with smoke.

He added he witnessed the culprits coming out carrying what appeared to be cash boxes before making off in a car parked outside.

Anyone with information can contact police on 0161 856 9080 quoting incident number 3167 of 4/11/2020.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Last August, three men, wearing balaclavas, attempted to rip out a cash machine from the wall of Grotton Co-op but are believed to have fled empty handed.

