Extra-terrestrial psychedelic rave coming to Mossley

A TRULY out of this world band lands in Mossley later this month.

Self-described ‘extra-terrestrial joymongers’ HENGE, promise a wild, sci-fi rave of electronic dance music, prog and psychedelia when they play at The Vale on Saturday, February 17.

Zpor (vocals/guitar), Goo (bass), Grok (synths) and Nom (drums), who some say actually hail from Manchester rather than outer space, have been delighting audiences in the UK and Europe since they landed on planet earth in 2015.

Their energetic and inspiring live performances earned them ‘Best Live Act’ at the Independent Festival Awards and they have since cemented their reputation with four acclaimed albums, numerous tours and regular main-stage festival appearances.

In 2022 Henge was awarded silver in the Best Music Video category by the Tokyo Film Awards for the video to the single New Planet.

Support comes from Liverpool’s Dogshow. Formed by brothers Laurie and Sam Crombie, the founders of Liverpool’s Kazimier club, Dogshow is on a voyage to explore how music can be experienced differently. Their biography says their music ‘traverses the genre-fluid astral planes, creating music for dancing’.

Johnny Clifford, programming manager, The Vale, said: “HENGE and Dogshow are two incredible bands from the north west that have grown dedicated followings on the international club and festival circuits.

HENGE, supported by Dogshow, are at The Vale, Vale Mill, Micklehurst Road, Mossley OL5 9JL on Saturday 17 February 7.30pm. Tickets are £16.50

https://www.the-vale.co.uk/event/henge/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

