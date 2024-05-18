Fact and fiction mingle in modern Jane Austen production at the Millgate

FACTUAL and fictional characters collide as the life and writings of Jane Austen come alive at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

Saddleworth Players present ‘Lizzy, Darcy and Jane’ by Joanna Norland, a modern imagining of a world where Austen creates one of her best loved novels from the people and situations that surround her.

Expect simple staging sumptuous costumes and sparkling dialogue in this witty ensemble piece with interactions between factual and fictional characters.

Heady with her first taste of love, 20-year-old Austen creates Elizabeth, with Mr Darcy taking on the role of her arch enemy and reluctant admirer.

But when her actual romance sours, she sentences Elizabeth to marry the odious Mr Collins and herself to an equally disastrous marriage.

The fates of the author, the novel and its heroine are at stake. Elizabeth Bennet must take action.

Saddleworth Players present ‘Lizzy, Darcy and Jane’ on June 8-15 at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph, starting at 7.30pm. The show is directed by Verity Mann and sponsored by Friezland Properties.

