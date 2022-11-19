Fairey Band brings Christmas Cracker concert to Uppermill

A CHRISTMAS Cracker of a brass band concert is coming to Uppermill this festive season.

The Fairey Band will take to the stage at the Uppermill Civic Hall on Saturday, December 3 with special guests Dobcross Youth Band.

The Fairey Band, based in Heaton Chapel, plays Acid Brass as well as traditional brass band music and participates each year in Saddleworth’s Whit Friday Brass Band contests.

The concert, organised by Champion Brass, starts at 7.15pm and will be led by compere David Hoyle of BBC Radio’s Yorkshire Brass.

Tickets cost £13 each and are available from Phil Beck: 07976 165 815, Post Offices in Uppermill, Greenfield and Diggle, Saddleworth Museum and Dobcross Youth Band.

