Family announcement: Charlotte Carr nee Hall

CARR Nee Hall

Charlotte

Passed away peacefully in the early hours of 6th March 2025, aged 63 years. Formerly of Stoneswood, The Floating Light and Model Farm.

Dearly beloved wife of Ian, much loved Mum of Ben, Sister of Jane, Rebecca and Robert. Sister in Law of Susan, Stephen and Julie, Paul and Lucy and David. Also, a much loved Auntie.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, 20th March with service and committal at Oldham Crematorium at 3.30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice c/o Pogson & Armitage Ltd., 53 Huddersfield Road, Diggle, OL3 5NT to whom all enquiries must be made Tel: 01457 872149

