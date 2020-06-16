Family announcements: John Spencer

JOHN Spencer was born on May 31, 1930 and died on May 4, 2020, aged 90 years old. He passed away peacefully at Staley House Residential Care Home, Stalybridge, Cheshire.

He taught maths and physics at Saddleworth School from the late 1960s until 1976. The family was living in Micklehurst, Mossley at that time.

He left Saddleworth School in 1976 to take up a post at Longdendale High School, which he held until he was taken ill in 1978. He suffered a brain haemorrhage and was left with severe memory loss and consequently never returned to teaching.

He leaves his wife Audrey and three daughters, Jenny, Judy and Gill.

