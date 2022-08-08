Family fun at St Mary’s Festival

FROM hook-a-duck and bouncy castles to face painting and a barbecue, there was fun for all the family at Greenfield St Mary’s CE Primary School’s Festival.

The popular annual event had been cancelled for the last couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the PTFA was delighted to host it once more on Saturday, July 2, raising more than £9,000.

The school grounds on Manchester Road were filled with games and activities, including a host of inflatables, a penalty shootout, throw a sponge, pig grand national, and arts and crafts.

There were also stalls selling toys, sweets and cakes, a beauty tombola, a chocolate tombola, a raffle, and a barbecue and bar.

Pupils demonstrated their skills in a Talent Show on the big stage and there was also a Kings and Queens parade to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The day was rounded off with live music on the stage and a family camp out.

Samantha Berry, from the school’s PTFA, said: “It was just brilliant to see the playground full again with children laughing and playing, and families getting to know each other.

“I am so proud of what the PTFA have achieved. We had big obstacles to resurrect this event, although it has been a long-standing event on the Greenfield calendar, and show the younger families in school how much we like to socialise and join together as a community.

“Our current profit is over £9,000 and a few bits still to come in. This is an incredible amount and we look forward to ploughing it back in to enhance the learning environment and opportunities available to all our children and families.”

