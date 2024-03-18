Fearless Frank named a Point of Light by Prime Minister

GREENFIELD’S intrepid fundraiser Frank Rothwell has been honoured for his efforts by being named a Point of Light by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The 73-year-old recently became the oldest man to row across the Atlantic Ocean solo to add money towards dementia research.

And his feat, which saw him defeat his own record and raise more than £370,000, has reached 10 Downing Street.

For the PM has named the man who owns Oldham Athletic FC as a Point of Light, the 2,291st recipient of the award established in the USA by President George H. W. Bush in 1990 and launched in the UK in 2014.

Frank first showed support for Alzheimer’s Research UK in 2020, when he took on a 3,000-mile row across the Atlantis, raising £1.1million, including £500,000 match-funding from Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation.

But his dedication saw him take on the challenge for a second time in December, crossing the finish line at the Caribbean island of Antigua on February 15 after 64 days at sea.

Dementia research is a cause close to Frank’s heart, having lost his brother-in-law and best friend to the condition, and he was determined to raise awareness of the growing impact of dementia on society.

With new treatments on the horizon, Alzheimer’s Research UK is striving to find a cure by revolutionising the way dementia is treated, diagnosed, and prevented. Frank named his boat For A Cure to reflect the charity’s mission.

Frank said: “To be recognised as a Point of Light is something beyond my wildest dreams and it fills me with pride. I am truly honoured, thank you.

“Rowing across the Atlantic Ocean, solo, four years ago was, at the time, the hardest challenge I had ever taken on.

“But, like so many people, I have been affected by dementia and seen the heartbreak it causes.

“So, I decided to take on the challenge for the second time, in memory of my best friend Phil and brother-in-law Roger, determined to help make a difference for others.

“I can’t believe we’ve raised more than £1.4 million across both rows to support Alzheimer’s Research UK’s search for a cure – it’s incredible.”

Lucy Squance, Director of Supporter Led Fundraising at Alzheimer’s Research UK, added: “Huge congratulations to Frank on his well-deserved Point of Light award.

“Everyone here at Alzheimer’s Research UK is thrilled he is being recognised in this way for his outstanding fundraising efforts for dementia research.

“Frank and so many wonderful supporters are helping us change the ending for people affected by dementia, and we’re so grateful to have them by our side.

“Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, with one in 10 people dying from the condition. We simply cannot let this heartbreak continue. New, life-changing treatments are on the horizon, and we won’t stop until we’ve found a cure.

“Thank you, Frank, for standing with us for a cure and thank you to the Prime Minister for this recognition for Frank’s fantastic support.”

YOU can still donate to Frank’s fundraising for Alzheimer’s Research UK by clicking www.justgiving.com/campaign/frankrothwell.

